A lot of folks at Verizon’s new Oath unit are swearing today as the newly created unit blending of AOL and Yahoo assets kicks off its planned layoff of 2,100 employees, about 15% of the workforce.

People began to receive the notifications one day after the telco completed its $4.48 billion acquisition of Yahoo properties.

“It’s mainly focused on us putting more resources toward the front end, towards the consumer side,” Oath CEO Tim Armstrong told CNBC. “Those are mainly happening this week. We’re trying to get everything done that we can.”

HuffPost lost 39 employees who belong to the Writers Guild of America, East, the union reported.

The list includes six journalists at the Washington bureau, the publication reports. Among them: senior military correspondent David Wood, who won HuffPost’s only Pulitzer Prize in 2012 with a 10-part series about wounded veterans.

“The unit members who have been laid off will receive a collectively-bargained severance package that includes two months’ salary plus a week of pay for each year of service and continued health benefits (medical, prescription drug, dental, and vision) for that entire period,” WGA, East says in a statement.

The union adds that its representatives “will continue to meet with management as part of our ongoing process of labor-management discussions.”