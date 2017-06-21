FilmRise has acquired the Nicolas Cage-starring Vengeance: A Love Story, the political thriller from Patriot Pictures directed by first-time feature helmer Johnny Martin. A fall 2017 release is in the works for the pic, based on the 2003 novel Rape: A Love Story by Joyce Carol Oates. The screenplay was adapted by John Mankiewicz.

The pic begins when single mother Teena (Anna Hutchison) is brutally assaulted while walking home late at night on the Fourth of July. There is more than enough evidence to convict her attackers, including an eyewitness to the crime, her 12-year-old daughter Bethie (Talitha Bateman). But when the defendants hire prominent criminal defense attorney Jay Kirkpatrick (Don Johnson), he begins to target Teena’s character and sound credibility. As the truth of what happened to Teena and Bethie that night is distorted and their actions are called into question, detective John Dromoor (Cage) must take up the pursuit of vigilante justice on their behalf.

Cage produced with Michael Mendelsohn, who with executive producer Harold Becker (Sea Of Love) developed the project for eight years. Mike Nilon, Patricia Eberle and Richard Rionda Del Castro are also exec prodcuers; Martin J. Barab, Dama Claire and Randy Mendelsohn, as well as Moonstone Entertainment’s Etchie Stroh and Shahar Stroh co-executive produced. Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management fully financed the film.

The deal was negotiated between FilmRise boss Danny Fisher and VP Acquisitions Max Einhorn with Etchie Stroh.