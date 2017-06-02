EXCLUSIVE: Disney channel star Peyton List has joined the chorus of MGM’s musical film Valley Girl. The Bunk’d actress joins Jessica Rothe, Josh Whitehouse, Mae Whitman, Logan Paul, Jessie Ennis, Ashleigh Murray and Chloe Bennett in the Rachel Lee Goldenberg-helmed remake adaptation to the 1983 romantic comedy.

The pic, which is currently shooting in LA, follows a Fernando Valley girl whose world and values are rocked when she falls hard for a rock musician. The script is by Amy Talkington with revisions from Marti Noxon.

Matt Smith is producing with Cassidy Lange overseeing the project for studio.

List will play a cheerleader named Courtney in the film. She recently wrapped filming Anthem Of A Reluctant Prophet, a YA drama based on a popular novel, and Departures, the Peter Hutchings-directed film about a spirited teenager with a terminal illness. List is repped by UTA and Untitled.