STXfilms and EuropaCorp are ramping up the push for Luc Besson’s sci-fi epic Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets ahead of its July 21 release. The studios said today they will show off the unedited opening sequence the big-budget pic ahead of some 3D and PLF showings of Spider-Man Homecoming beginning Thursday, July 6.

The scene that will appear pre-Spider-Man during the trailers features the creation of the film’s Space Station Alpha. This will happen at chains including AMC, B&B Theaters, Cinemark, Emagine Entertainment and Harkins Theaters along with select regional circuits.

Valerian is Besson’s passion project, and with its $180 million-plus budget — thought to be a record for a European indie — puts him in a tentpole domain usually reserved for studios. It will face just such a pic on its release date, which is also when Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk makes land.

STX today also uneveiled a new clip from Valerian, showing Dane DeHaan’s Valerian and Cara Delevingne’s Laureline arriving at Space Station Alpha, where they have arrived to stave off an attack by an unknown force threatening to destroy it. The footage is part of a partnership with Amazon in which can app users can unlock an additional exclusive scene from the film.

Check out the clip below: