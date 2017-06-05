UnReal‘s second season premiered exactly one year ago. But Season 3 of Lifetime’s drama series won’t debut this summer as previously announced by the network and is being pushed to 2018. The network confirmed the development, announced on Twitter by co-star Constance Zimmer.

Here's to the fans…Hang in there for #season3 @UnRealLifetime AIRING in the FIRST part of 2018!! #Unrealtv2018 https://t.co/KLzL7ESwqc—

Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) June 04, 2017

The delay would allow Lifetime to pair UnReal, currently the network’s only homegrown original scripted series, with the recently picked up Greg Berlanti-produced drama You.

Following a rocky second season, UnReal executive producer Stacy Rukeyser last fall was named new showrunner. Production on Season 3 was slated to begin in February in Vancouver for a summer 2017 debut, and Lifetime said today that production has wrapped.

Rukeyser replaced Carol Barbee. who joined at the beginning of the second season as an executive producer to work alongside co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Marti Noxon. But after co-writing the Season 2 premiere with fellow co-creator/executive producer Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, Noxon pulled back, with Barbee taking the lead on a day-to-day basis.

Created by Noxon and Shapiro, UnReal was an instant critical darling when it debuted in 2015, quickly establishing a modest but devoted fan base. The show’s praised freshman season earned two Emmy nominations: Best Dramatic Writing for Noxon and Shapiro’s pilot script, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Zimmer. The series also received a Peabody Award.

Set against the backdrop of the hit dating competition show Everlasting, UnReal is led by flawed heroine Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby), a young producer whose sole job is to manipulate her relationships with, and among, the contestants to get the vital dramatic and outrageous footage that the program’s dispassionate executive producer, Quinn King (Zimmer), demands.

Noxon, Shapiro and Rukeyser executive produce alongside Sally DeSipio, Robert M. Sertner and Peter O’Fallon. UnReal, inspired by Shapiro’s 2013 SXSW award-winning independent short film Sequin Raze, is the first scripted series fully produced and distributed by A+E Studios.