Universal Television has promoted Erin Underhill to EVP Drama Development, from SVP. In addition, the studio has brought in veteran TV producer Vivian Cannon (Preacher) as SVP Drama Development. Underhill continues to report to Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. Cannon reports to Underhill.

Uni TV never filled the Drama EVP/head of drama position after Russell Rothberg left a year ago. Underhill is now officially moving into that job, with Cannon joining at an SVP level.

As the most senior Uni TV drama executive this past season, Underhill oversaw the development on several projects that went to series for 2017-2018 including The Brave, Good Girls, Reverie and Rise at NBC, as well as Wisdom Of The Crowd at CBS.

Over the years, she has worked on drama series at both Uni TV and NBC, including Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Southland, Heroes, Bates Motel, Shades Of Blue, Chuck and Chicago Fire, among others.

“I have been nothing short of amazed by Erin’s work ethic and talent this past development season,” Igbokwe said. “She is well regarded by all our producers because she brings an extraordinary instinct for great characters and stories to the table.”

As for Cannon joining the studio, Igbokwe said: “Vivian’s deep well of relationships and her tenacity make her a perfect addition to the already incredible Universal Television team.”

Cannon most recently ran the TV department of Neal Moritz’s Original Film for about a decade. She served as executive producer on the company’s AMC drama series Preacher and developed and produced the WGN America pilot Roadside Picnic, starring Matthew Goode.

Cannon, who did a lengthy stint as VP Development for Gavin Polone’s Pariah, previously executive produced Showtime’s The Big C, as well as FX’s Thief and Tell Me You Love Me from HBO.