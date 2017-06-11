With this weekend’s grosses factored in, Universal has crossed the $3B mark at the worldwide box office, and the $2B mark at the international box office. Both of the milestones were achieved in record time for the studio. The cumes through Sunday are $3.036B global, $2.088B overseas.

Uni crossed $3B globally today — topping 2015’s record by three days — and propelled by the $174M worldwide start for The Mummy. Clearly, The Fate Of The Furious — which recently became the 6th film to ever cross $1B overseas — was a key driver here. It is currently at $1.007B offshore and $1.231B worldwide.

This is the 5th time Universal has reached $3B global in its 105-year history. It also did so in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Universal becomes the 2nd studio to cross $3B globally in 2017, following Disney.

Internationally, Universal crossed $2B on Friday June 9 — beating 2015’s push by five days. That makes Universal the 2nd studio to reach the milestone this year, also after Disney. This is the 3rd time it’s crossed the threshold (after 2013 and 2015).

Other major titles to help push Uni across the mile markers include Fifty Shades Darker ($379.9M WW/$265.4M Intl), Split ($277M WW/$138.8M Intl), Get Out ($250M WW/$74.6M Intl) and Illumination’s Sing ($388.6M WW/$271.1M Intl – 2017 only).

Notably next up for Universal in 2017 are Illumination’s Despicable Me 3 and Focus’ Atomic Blonde.