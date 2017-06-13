It is another quick renewal for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt at Netflix. The streaming service has ordered a fourth season of the comedy series, from the 30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, less than a month after the release of the show’s third season.

The Emmy-nominated series starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane follows the travails of Kimmy (Kemper) who, after living in a cult for fifteen years, decides to reclaim her life and start over in New York City. She quickly finds a new job (working for Krakowski), a new roommate (Burgess), and a new beginning.

Recurring guest stars have included Anna Camp, Josh Charles, David Cross, Amy Sedaris, Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs and Jon Hamm.

Kimmy started with a straight-to-series order at NBC, moving to Netflix before the premiere with a second-season order tacked onto the first. The series received a third-season renewal from Netflix in January 2016, ahead of the April 2016 debut of its second season.

Fey and Carlock serve as executive producers with fellow 30 Rock alums Jeff Richmond and David Miner. The series, from Universal Television, Little Stranger, 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears, has amassed 11 Emmy nominations, including two in the Outstanding Comedy Series category for each of its first two seasons.