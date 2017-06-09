An exit poll following the snap UK general election called by Prime Minister Theresa May shows that while her Conservative Party will likely win the most seats, it may not have enough needed to form a government.

Final election results won’t be known until tomorrow UK time, but if the trend holds, it would widely be considered a misfire move of May to call for the election, which was meant to solidify her party and the nation’s bargaining power ahead of upcoming negotiations to exit the European Union after Britain’s Brexit vote a year ago. If there’s no majority, she will have to form a coalition government.

Her Labour opponent Jeremy Corbyn called for May to step down Thursday night.

Jeremy Corbyn says it is time for Theresa May to go and make way for the Labour party #GE2017 https://t.co/jpy6wse1Rp #BBCelection pic.twitter.com/aD6NFQ9jse — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 9, 2017

May began the Brexit process in March by triggering Article 50 of The Lisbon Treaty, the country has two years to negotiate the tangled EU divorce proceedings. The British public—and, indeed, the government—still don’t know what the end result will mean, and it has raised major questions about how business including media and entertainment will cope. (The British pound fell against the U.S. dollar after the poll results were announced following the 10 PM GMT close of voting.)

The election was called by May in April, a U-turn after she said no general would be held until 2020 — general elections are held in the UK every five years. Former Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative party leader, won 2015’s general after vowing to give the country an EU referendum with a simple “yes” or “no” vote.

Cameron, a campaigner for the Remain side, resigned a day after the UK voted to leave the EU on June 23, and the party elected May the new leader.