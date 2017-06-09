In another twist in the UK political landscape, the country is facing a hung Parliament after Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party failed to win enough votes to keep an overall majority in the House of Commons in yesterday’s snap election.

Conservatives did have an overall majority as constituency seats were called out throughout the evening and early hours of Friday, but not enough to win a majority. This means that not only does her party have less seats in government than when she went into the election but Conservatives do not have enough seats to vote through new laws without being defeated by their opponents.

May, who has largely been criticised for a weak campaign and accused of calling the snap election in a bid to gain more seats in the House of Commons, has announced that she will not resign. She said the country “needs stability” after the inconclusive election result. The BBC has reported that May will intend to try and govern on the basis that her party had won the largest number of votes and seats. There have also been suggestions that May could try to form an alliance with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, whose controversial policies include stopping gay marriage, in order to form a government without a majority.

British media has been awash with the fact that this snap election has been a political gamble gone wrong for the Conservative party and has thrust the UK into another uncertain political environment. Questions arising the issue of Brexit negotations, which are due to start in 11 days time, have been prevalent.

Speaking on German radio, EU Commissioner Gunther Oettinger suggested that Brexit talks may have to be delayed after the hung Parliament result. “We need a government that can act,” said Oettinger. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides…I expect more uncertainty now.”

Throughout the election, May pressed heavily on the Brexit issue saying that she wanted a mandate to be able to start negotiations from the EU divorce on June 19. “Every vote for me and my team will strengthen my hand [during] Brexit negotiations,” she said last month.

Corbyn’s Labour party told the BBC this morning that it was ready to form a minority government in the House of Commons. “We’re ready to form a government…we are willing to serve the country,” he said. “I don’t think the Conservative government is stable, I don’t think the Prime Minister is stable. I don’t want to be derogatory, but I think she is a lame duck now.”

With three seats left to declare at the time of publication, Conservatives sat at 316 seats, down 12 seats from 2015’s general election, while Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party reaped the benefits of a strong campaign, up 29 seats at 261. The finishing line for an overall majority is 326.

The British pound dropped dramatically in early trading on Friday morning, falling around 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar at $1.265. Sterling also plunged to a seven-month low against the Euro, dropping 2.2% to €1.1287.