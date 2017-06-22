Lionsgate will release Tyler Perry’s She’s Living My Life on March 30 next year, which is Easter weekend.

The drama stars Oscar nominee and three-time Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson. Perry will also write and produce. In the movie, a faithful wife (Henson) tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed.

The Perry pic will serve as solid counter-programming to Warner Bros.’ Steven Spielberg tentpole Ready Player One which is also debuting on that date. Perry’s previous movie for Lionsgate, Boo! A Madea Halloween, was a cash cow success at $73.2M off a $20M production cost before P&A. Boo 2! opens on Oct. 20.