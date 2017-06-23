The old adage about a rising tide lifting all boats seems to be especially relevant to the major television networks as they swing into the home stretch of this year’s upfront ad sales season.

Early indications suggest that ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC will collectively either meet or beat analyst expectations to sign deals worth more than $10 billion — up from $9.8 billion last year — for the season that begins this fall.

Nothing’s certain. This year has been a tough sell; the market’s moving slowly. CBS and CW have virtually wrapped — but other networks are still slogging through the process of selling as much as 80% of their inventory for the coming year.

Still, industry watchers were surprised and encouraged by CBS and CW’s results.

CBS’ per viewer prices for its prime time inventory rose by high single digit percentages with flat volume vs last year. CW raised pricing by high single digit to low double digit percentages, and volume somewhere between 3% and 5%.

That may say more about the health of the economy, and changes in the way networks sell ads, than about advertisers’ feelings about network TV and the fall prime time lineups.

The “strong macro” economy suggests that “the TV ad market is likely to hold in better than feared,” RBC Capital Markets’ Steven Cahall says.

Last week the Federal Reserve showed its confidence by lifting the Fed funds rate for the third time in six months. That “reflects the progress the economy has made and is expected to make toward maximum employment and price stability,” Fed Chair Janet Yellen said.

Consumer packaged goods companies, drug makers, and quick service restaurants helped CBS and The CW.

Other networks may also cash in on continuing strength in travel, telecom, and financial services.

Analysts who tried to handicap the upfronts were chilled when network owners reported weaker than expected Q1 ad sales. Several signs suggested that it wasn’t a blip.

The auto boom appeared to be over early this year as sales declined for Ford, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. Movie studios are disappointed by ticket sales so far in Q2. And retail seemed to be cratering with announcements of store closings for chains including Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Sears, Kmart, Gymboree, GameStop, Staples, CVS, and Payless ShoeSource.

“Pharma, [quick service restaurants], and telco’s have all piled into National TV in recent months but the big categories of movies and auto continue to pull money out of National TV and experts in the space are questioning at what point does this start impacting sales,” Standard Media Index CEO James Fennessy says.

On top of that, the major broadcasters saw total viewers, and those in the target 18-to-49 demo, continue to decline for their prime time shows in the season that ended in May.

CBS avoided some of the pain by increasing prices for its strengthening morning and late night shows, including the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They saw prices rise by as much as low double digit percentages.

NBC’s also said to be seeing seeing strong demand for late night.

Early reports also indicate that advertisers are warming to network owners’ efforts to sell inventory in novel ways. Everybody’s packaging network inventory with cable and digital.

They also offer granular data — including from sources other than Nielsen, the traditional gold standard — to help buyers identify opportunities. Companies that sell, say, dog food want to reach dog owners. not just men or women of a particular age bracket.

Digital platforms including Google and Facebook offer that kind of specificity.

As a result, buyers “have expectations of full time transparency,” says Brendan Condon, president of AdMore which helps advertisers and agencies with targeted buys.

The data are “supplemental” to the TV sales process, he adds. But the numbers reassure advertisers who became skittish about digital after seeing cases where YouTube and Facebook algorithms linked major brand messages to content from jihadist and hate groups.

Industry watchers will be especially interested in seeing how well Fox Networks, Turner, and Viacom fare with OpenAP, their new TV ad sales targeting consortium.

“I’ve heard good things about it in the marketplace,” says Mark Lieberman, CEO of Viamedia, an independent cable ad company. “It’s a big step in the right direction. My guess is it will have a positive impact.”