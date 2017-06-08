You have to admit that pink-slipped FBI Director James Comey’s appearance before Congress today would be right at home on Netflix’s House Of Cards. Can’t you see Kevin Spacey’s perpetually scheming President Frank Underwood watching the proceedings on TV and then breaking the fourth wall with bitter remarks about circuses without ringmasters?

On our TV Talk podcast this week, we also get pretty Spacey — especially about the fact the two-time Oscar winner has never won an Emmy. You know who else hasn’t? Jackie Gleason, multiple nominee Angela Lansbury, Hugh Laurie and Keri Russell to name a few. Needless to say we have a thing or two to say about those oversights.

We also hear from The Late Late Show With James Corden’s executive producer Rob Crabbe from Deadline’s The Contenders Emmy event earlier this year. As well, we spoke with the creatives and cast of Underground, specifically spotlighting Aisha Hinds’ portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Season 2’s format-busting “Minty” episode.

We wrap things up with a bit of a wish list and a more than a few sure shots with our predictions on who will be nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Last year, Sarah Paulson was the well-deserved winner for her role as Marcia Clark in FX’s The People V O.J. Simpson. This year, it looks to be a solid for both Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman for HBO’s Big Little Lies and, with no small degree of irony, for Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon of FX’s Feud: Bette & Joan. Will Fargo’s Carrie Coon or Oprah Winfrey for HBO’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks be in the final mix? Or maybe The Americans’ Russell for that show’s penultimate season.

Take a listen to our podcast and weigh in: