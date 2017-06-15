What a week on and off the small screen. Amid no verdict yet in Bill Cosby’s criminal trial, the latest tweet from Donald Trump and the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals, the big hometown news in Hollywood is that Emmy voting has begun.

To that end, this week on Deadline’s TV Talk podcast, we decided to take the notion of the Emmy episode (you know, the episode that producers and networks tailor for consideration) and look at some of our favorites this year. So there’s some The Leftovers, Master Of None, Feud: Bette And Joan, The Good Fight, Underground and more – though maybe not the ones you think.

Also, talking about the best of the best, we have some of Dominic’s interview with insightful Leftovers and Fargo star Carrie Coon. (You can watch Coon’s entire Next Generation TV interview here.)

As Emmy season heats up like the weather in L.A., we also turn the Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series categories. Will Transparent’s Jeffrey Tambor and Veep’s Julia Louis-Dreyfus take home the prize again? Could Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Insecure’s Issa Rae or Grace And Frankie’s Lily Tomlin or Jane Fonda win? As usual, we jump in with opinions galore.

Take a listen and tell us how wrong we are: