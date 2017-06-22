Summer has officially begun, but there is no small-screen rest as the networks, cablers and streaming service are rolling out new and returning series. This week alone sees the rebirth of The Gong Show on ABC tonight, the launch of the great GLOW on Netflix tomorrow, and Power back Sunday for its fourth season.

Still, as Emmy voting continues, we ponder on this week’s TV Talk podcast: Is there too much TV out there? As we try to be of public service despite sounding like grumpy old men sometimes, we suggest strategies for finding the best of the best in this era of Peak TV. We also play some of Pete’s insightful interview with Oscar winner and Big Little Lies star/producer Nicole Kidman from his The Actor’s Side series. (You can actually watch the whole interview here.)

We also dive in the Emmy pool and take a few laps over contenders in what will certainly be a loaded category: Best Actor In A Limited Series or Movie. Last year, it was a well-deserved win for Courtney B. Vance for his Johnnie Cochran role in FX’s The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This year, could it Ewan McGregor for his double role in the third installment of Fargo? Riz Ahmed or John Turturro for HBO’s The Night Of? Or could Robert De Niro snag his first Emmy for his Bernie Madoff in The Wizard Of Lies?

Take a listen below: