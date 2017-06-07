NBC’s new reality competition series World of Dance stomped on timeslot competition in its second week, clocking a 1.9 demo rating and 8.5 million viewers. Demo-wise it was the best Week 2 for any new summer series since CBS’s Under the Dome four years back.

That said, it slipped from previous week’s premiere 2.4 rating and 9.7M viewers, and also off its Week 2 America’s Got Talent leadin (2.6, 12.2M).

Armed with two original reality competition series, NBC (2.4, 10.9M) dominated primetime. CBS (0.6, 5.8M) and ABC (0.6, 2.4M) were a lap behind, with mostly-rerun fare. Fox went all in with repeats and came in fourth (0.4, 1.6M), edging out CW (0.3, 1.2M) which was rewarded for serving up an original episode of iZombie (0.4, 1.2 million).