Donald Trump mid-day tweeted as the cable news networks he watches obsessively continued to feast on that Washington Post report Special Counsel Robert Mueller might be launching a POTUS obstruction of justice probe. Meanwhile, Trump’s Veep Mike Pence has hires an outside attorney as Mueller’s Russia investigation widens.

For these latest tweets, Trump returned to the previous fan-fave, but maybe not so relevant now, Hillary Clinton well:

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Mueller’s team is expected to interview top intel officials – various cable news outlets report that includes National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and NSA director Michael Rogers. That’s in service of determining if there’s enough smoke there to launch an investigation into the Oval Office over firing of FBI Director James Comey and possible link to the bureau’s Russia probe.