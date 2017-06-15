Donald Trump mid-day tweeted as the cable news networks he watches obsessively continued to feast on that Washington Post report Special Counsel Robert Mueller might be launching a POTUS obstruction of justice probe. Meanwhile, Trump’s Veep Mike Pence has hires an outside attorney as Mueller’s Russia investigation widens.

Related
CNN Sues FBI Over Ex-Director James Comey Memos Of Trump Meetings

For these latest tweets, Trump returned to the previous fan-fave, but maybe not so relevant now, Hillary Clinton well:

Mueller’s team is expected to interview top intel officials – various cable news outlets report that includes National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and NSA director Michael Rogers. That’s in service of determining if there’s enough smoke there to launch an investigation into the Oval Office over firing of FBI Director James Comey and possible link to the bureau’s Russia probe.