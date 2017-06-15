Donald Trump mid-day tweeted as the cable news networks he watches obsessively continued to feast on that Washington Post report Special Counsel Robert Mueller might be launching a POTUS obstruction of justice probe. Meanwhile, Trump’s Veep Mike Pence has hires an outside attorney as Mueller’s Russia investigation widens.
For these latest tweets, Trump returned to the previous fan-fave, but maybe not so relevant now, Hillary Clinton well:
Mueller’s team is expected to interview top intel officials – various cable news outlets report that includes National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and NSA director Michael Rogers. That’s in service of determining if there’s enough smoke there to launch an investigation into the Oval Office over firing of FBI Director James Comey and possible link to the bureau’s Russia probe.
Poor Donny boy, already scared sh-tless of the possibility of accidentally dropping the soap.
What about that Florida property Trump sold to that Russian oligarch for tens of millions more than it was worth? Is that part of the money laundering investigation?
Shut up about Hillary you fat faced orangutan and worry about your own problems.
Namely taking that damn jerk off device out of your hands and go to do your so called poser job.
How heartbreaking that this undignified, petty, small-minded Roy Cohn-schooled doofus is in the White House. I just can’t believe we have to endure this crap.
Hey, Donnie — now you’re playing the Hillary card? That’s weak — even for you! Don’t you have any fresh insults? Maybe you should drag out Obama’s fake birth certificate again. And your photos of Bigfoot.
They say a president is truly tested by a crisis. So far, you’re getting a big fat ‘F’.
He’s like the meteorite that put an end to the dinosaurs. And he has about as much self-awareness about the effect he’s having on his family’s reputation, that of his political party, that of our country — and of his pernicious impact on the lives of all Earthlings — as a giant porous chunk of rock.
Oh, Donald. You small, petty manchild.
Trump you moron you are the one who said you will appoint a special prosecutor to go after Hillary you said this in the last debate. Now you are impotently lashing out on Twitter. Be a tough guy and Fire Sessions and Rosenstein and Mueller. You have nothing to lose at this point if you don’t do this you will absolutely positively be forced out of office within six months.