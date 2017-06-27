Universal Television and Johnny Depp’s Infinitum Nihil have teamed for a drama series based on James Renner’s memoir True Crime Addict, which was written on spec by The Night Of co-creator Richard Price.

True Crime Addict, which is intended for cable and digital networks and will be taken out to buyers shortly, is in the hot true-crime genre, whose foray into the cultural zeitgeist started on the documentary side with Netflix’s Making a Murderer, HBO’s The Jinx and the Serial podcast before migrating to the scripted series space with FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and NBC’s upcoming Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

Published last year, Renner’s True Crime Addict: How I Lost Myself in the Mysterious Disappearance of Maura Murray, which had been compared to David Fincher’s Zodiac, follows investigative journalist Jimmy Hunter. His lifelong obsession with cold cases leads him to research feverishly the whereabouts of a popular college student whose car was found abandoned in rural upstate New York. While Jimmy’s all-consuming quest for the truth begins to devour him body and soul, he must also strive to keep it from tearing apart his young and fragile family.

Universal TV landed rights to the book, with Infinitum Nihil attached, in a competitive situation. The studio then reached out to Price, who loved it and came on board to adapt it. He wrote the script as a spec, which now will be shopped.

In addition to writing, Price executive produces with Renner and Infinitum’s Depp, Christi Dembrowski, and Norman Todd for Universal Television.

Price co-created and executive produced HBO’s The Night Of and serves as an executive producer on the network’s new drama series The Deuce, reuniting with frequent collaborator David Simon. Price is the author of such novels as Clockers, Lush Life and The Whites and penned screenplays for features The Color of Money, which earned him an Oscar nomination, Sea of Love and Ransom.