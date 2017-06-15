“Family is gross, but it’s important.” We’re getting the first look at Season 4 of Amazon’s Transparent, which sees the Pfeffermans taking off to far-off places and enjoying a few edibles, in the form of some special gummy bears, along the way.

Per Amazon, in Season 4, the Pfeffermans take off on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history. Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery. Before long the rest of the family joins her for an explosive adventure. Adrift in the desert, Maura, Ali (Gaby Hoffmann), Sarah (Amy Landecker), Josh (Jay Duplass) and Shelly (Judith Light) ultimately set off on their own paths to find acceptance, love, and truth.

Written, directed and executive produced by Jill Soloway, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning dramedy does not have a Season 4 premiere date yet, so stay tuned for that.

Meanwhile, check out the teaser above.