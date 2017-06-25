Refresh for latest…: Dawning in 41 offshore markets, Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight has opened to $196.2M at the international box office. That’s a big number and is the higher end of the pre-weekend range. But it’s also a swing from where we saw this coming in yesterday — partially the result of an unexpected 31% drop in China from Saturday to Sunday. The debut FSS cume there is $123.4M (63% of the full offshore bow). Factoring in domestic, the global total on The Last Knight is $265.3M.

The overseas opening is on par with Transformers: Age Of Extinction, whose restated 2014 launch in like-for-like markets was $189.1M. Comping to another recent franchise fifthquel, Last Knight came in 40% above Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, per Par.

The continuation of the Hasbro toys-turned-action-stars movie had industry sources ahead of the weekend projecting an international opening between $167-$200M, so this came within the range — and rival distribution execs don’t sniff at a nearly $200M start.

But after China debuted bigger than some had expected, it began to look like T5 was moving across the $200M mark abroad to defy expectations. Then the market proved to be the wild card we often term it. Although the film lost no Middle Kingdom screens between Saturday and Sunday, folks simply didn’t turn up — and daily growth was also stymied in other hubs contrary to typical patterns on a movie that was teed up for overseas, and China in particular. China currently reps 63% of the full overseas total — with just 25% of Middle Kingdom receipts flowing back to the studio.

The PROC opening is still the best for the Michael Bay franchise, but

Hollywood tentpoles lean towards a 2-2.2 multiple there. That means Last Knight will fall below TAOE‘s final $320M in non-restated dollars.

In all, 40 out of 41 markets debuted at No. 1. Behind China, Korea took $13M at 1,721 locations; Russia was next with $8.9M at 1,251; the UK with $5.7M at 576; and Germany on $4.7M at 611. That’s a similar mix of the ultimate Top 5 on Age Of Extinction. Majors still to open include France, Brazil, Mexico, Japan and Spain.

Breakdowns on The Last Knight and other films in the international marketplace are being updated below.

MORE…