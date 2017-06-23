Thursday wasn’t expected to be high for Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight at the domestic B.O., but the downer $8.1M day, off 48% from its $15.65M opening, doesn’t help the Hasbro pic’s five day opening.

Through two days, Last Knight counts an estimated $23.7M at 4,069 venues and some analysts even think there’s a chance that the Michael Bay title may even sink further in its 5-day run below $60M. Last Knight cost a reported $217M and will rely on overseas ticket sales to get it to any profit point. We’ll have a better idea of that by noon where domestic lies, and overseas results will be coming in soon. What’s interesting is that no other studio dared to counter-program Last Knight, which is funny because it’s not like the movie is vacuuming up the weekend’s entire business.

While the fifthquel declined to a B+ CinemaScore from the A- earned by its previous chapter Age of Extinction, ComScore/Screen Engine’s PostTrak even shows a tiring among audiences between installments. Moviegoers gave Last Knight a mundane 75% positive score versus 84% on Age of Extinction. Word of mouth has even declined from a 69% definite recommend on AOE to 55% on Last Knight. PostTrak shows mostly men occupying seats at Last Knight with 61%. How that breaks down: Men 25+ (33%), Men under 25 (29%), Women 25+ (23%) and Women under 25 (16%). Most people are watching Last Knight in 3D at 53%. A bulk of Last Knight‘s sales are from walk-up business with 80% purchasing tickets at the theater. Forty-four percent of moviegoers attended Last Knight because it’s part of a franchise they like, while 16% came for star Mark Wahlberg.

more….