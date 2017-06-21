Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight drew $5.5M in previews Tuesday night from an overall count of 3,000 locations. The Michael Bay directed fifthquel opens today in 4,069 locations.

Last Knight started at 7PM in 546 locations with “Optimus Prime Time” playing exclusively in 3D Imax and RealD. Then at 8PM, the Mark Wahlberg film moved up to 3,000 sites. The projection is that Last Knight pulls in an estimated $70M in five days which would be the lowest start for any Transformers movie. Paramount previewed the film quite late for the press with a 4PM PST review embargo yesterday and getting splashed with a 17% Rotten Tomatoes score, so far the lowest in the series. However, critics have never enjoyed Bay’s Transformers going back to the first title which (57% Rotten), however the Hasbro toy films always proved to be critic proof in regards to their huge ticket sales.

Previously, Transformers: Age of Extinction, the last movie, started previews on Thursday night three years ago minting $8.75M from late-night showings starting at 9 PM on 2,990 screens. Paramount went on to report that pic’s opening weekend at $100M. Internally, Paramount is comping Last Knight to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales which earned $5.5M on its preview night, then $23.6M on its first day before a $63M weekend (however that was the three day over Memorial Day).

According to ComScore, Last Knight files behind the midnight preview cash generated by 2009’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen ($16M, before posting a $62M first day) and 2011’s Dark of the Moon ($13.5M, $37.7M first day).

Outside of Last Knight‘s $5.5M start, it was a robust day for movies with Disney’s Cars 3 making an estimated $6.8M, +24% from Monday for a running cume of $66M followed by Warner Bros./DC’s Wonder Woman which made $5.4M, +13% with a running cume in its third week of $285.35M. The Patty Jenkins-directed movie will cross $300M this weekend. Stateside the movie is easily the highest grossing live-action movie directed by a woman at the domestic box office, beating both Betty Thomas’ CGI-hybrid Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel ($219.6M) and Twilight ($192.8m). Lionsgate’s All Eyez on Me grossed an estimated $1.97M, -6% from Monday, for a five-day take of $30.5M.