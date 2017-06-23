Refresh for latest…: Rolling out in 41 overseas markets this weekend, Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight opened in China today with an estimated $47.9M (RMB 330.76M). That’s 69% above Transformers: Age Of Extinction’s June 27, 2014 bow in local currency. Par puts the opening day for Last Knight at No. 3 for an import ever in the Middle Kingdom (including Thursday’s midnight shows). The debut sets the film on track for a $100M+ weekend launch there.

We are waiting on a full international box office estimate through Thursday on the 5th installment in the $3.8B worldwide grossing franchise, and Michael Bay’s last turn at the helm. Korea, which started previews on Wednesday is at $3.4M through yesterday. Of that, $2M was from previews and $1.4M from opening day. (Through today, per unofficial estimates, it’s at about $5.2M).

In 2014, Transformers 4’s first China day came in around $30M. That film was made under a co-operation agreement and shot locally. Transformers 5 has a local marketing partner in Wanda (owner of the most screens in the Middle Kingdom) with Weying Technology and Huahua also investing. Bay and the team traveled last week to a premiere in Guangzhou. Chinese singer Jason Zhang, who performed a promotional song for the film, was also in attendance.

Ahead of the weekend, industry sources were pointing to an offshore opening of $167M-$200M, with China as ever the swing. The $47.9M start there portends a $100M+ debut frame in the market. The last film bowed to $92M across three days in the PROC and went on to be, at the time, the biggest import ever, finaling at $320M. It has since been overtaken by Furious 7 and The Fate Of The Furious.

MORE…