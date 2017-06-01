APA has signed director Tyler MacIntyre, whose Clueless-inspired film Tragedy Girls debuted at SXSW this year.

The horror comedy follows two death-obsessed teenage girls who use their online show about real-life tragedies to send their small midwestern town into a frenzy and cement their legacy as modern horror legends. It stars Brianna Hildebrand, Alexandra Shipp, Jack Quaid, Kevin Durand and Craig Robinson.

MacIntyre’s directorial debut pic Patchwork won awards at both ScreamFest and Toronto After Dark. He’ll continue to be repped by Epicenter and Jackoway, Tyerman.