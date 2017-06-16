ABC has quietly given a Season 2 order to The Toy Box, the reality competition series hosted by Eric Stonestreet. We hear the show was quietly renewed around the time of the upfronts last month, and it was made official today on Twitter that production is underway:

Say WHAT?!! The second season of @TheToyBox is underway & brand new toy inventions will be unveiled soon! #thetoybox pic.twitter.com/xaCLw8TjRt — ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) June 16, 2017

Season 1 bowed on April 7 and ran eight episodes on Fridays, wrapping May 19. The two-hour finale drew 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6/3 adults 18-49 demo rating.

Co-developed with Hudsun Media and Electus, the series features the toy invention process in a high-stakes competition format with the ultimate judges: a panel of no-nonsense, toy-loving kids. The winner gets the opportunity to bring their creation to market, with marketing, design and manufacturing support from Mattel. The winning toy design will be available for purchase at retail as the season finale airs.