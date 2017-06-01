CBS Sports and endurance race brand Tough Mudder Inc are expanding their partnership with a new deal that will see all Tough Mudder events airing on CBS beginning July 22. As part of the agreement, Tough Mudder is launching a new event, Tough Mudder X, a mix of the brand’s endurance races, Cross-Fit and road racing.

The pair’s previous deal saw the one-hour series airing on cabler CBS Sports Network, with another pact for a docu-series on the CW and CW Seed that aired earlier this year.

Now, all Tough Mudder programming will debut on CBS, with encores to air on CBS Sports Network in primetime and also available on CBS’ digital platforms. The two-part Tough Mudder X debuts at 1 PM August 27 on CBS, with the finale set for 4 PM on September 3. The eight-part America’s Toughest Mudder, the regional overnight competitive race series, begins on CBS on July 22 and wraps with the 24-hour World’s Toughest Mudder race in the Las Vegas desert on December 23. (See the full schedule below.)

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Tough Mudder and debut all programming, including the innovative new Tough Mudder X, on CBS,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP Programming at CBS Sports. “We look forward to further showcasing Tough Mudder’s world-class athletes and competitions, and all the drama surrounding their biggest events.”

Added Tough Mudder co-founder and CEO Will Dean: “The debut of Tough Mudder X, in partnership with CBS Sports, solidifies our commitment to innovation and continued leadership in the sports event world by debuting the ultimate race in sports that will capture all the hottest elements occupying elite athletes and sports fitness enthusiasts alike.”

The Tough Mudder-CBS schedule (all times ET):

Saturday, July 22, 4 PM

Toughest Mudder West, Los Angeles

Sunday, July 30, 1 PM

Toughest Mudder South, Atlanta

Saturday, August 19, 2 PM

Toughest Mudder Northeast, Philadelphia

Sunday, August 27, 1 PM

Tough Mudder X Prelims

Sunday, September 3, 4 PM

Tough Mudder X Finals, Twin Cities, MN

Saturday, October 28, 2 PM

Toughest Mudder Midwest, Chicago

Saturday, December 23, noon

World’s Toughest Mudder, Lake Las Vegas, NV