Will Come From Away edge out Dear Evan Hansen for this year’s Best Broadway Musical? The 2017 Antoinette Perry Awards, better known as the Tonys are here, courtesy of CBS TV’s live telecast from Radio City Music Hall of the 71st annual prize fest. Kevin Spacey makes his debut as host in what promises to be a politically-tinged Times Square celebration-cum-rally. Last year, the excitement was all about Hamilton, a true phenom. This season’s races are more hotly contested, so stay with us as the action unfolds, because we predict a few surprises and a genuine upset or two, along with the usual lingering close-ups of faces feigning happiness over someone else’s win. This year’s nominees include plenty of bold-face names, from Cate Blanchett to Josh Groban, Laurie Metcalf to Patti LuPone and, of course the Divine One herself, Bette Midler, all hoping to take a Tony home for the night (Bette, you needn’t worry).

Best Book of a Musical

Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson

Best Orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Kevin Kline in Present Laughter. Joan Marcus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce in “Hello Dolly!” Julieta Cervantes

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater

Dear Evan Hansen Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

NOMINEES:

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2, Lucas Hnath

Indecent, Paula Vogel

Oslo, J.T. Rogers

Sweat, Lynn Nottage

Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s Jitney

Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812