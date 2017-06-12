Refresh For Updates
Will Come From Away edge out Dear Evan Hansen for this year’s Best Broadway Musical? The 2017 Antoinette Perry Awards, better known as the Tonys are here, courtesy of CBS TV’s live telecast from Radio City Music Hall of the 71st annual prize fest. Kevin Spacey makes his debut as host in what promises to be a politically-tinged Times Square celebration-cum-rally. Last year, the excitement was all about Hamilton, a true phenom. This season’s races are more hotly contested, so stay with us as the action unfolds, because we predict a few surprises and a genuine upset or two, along with the usual lingering close-ups of faces feigning happiness over someone else’s win. This year’s nominees include plenty of bold-face names, from Cate Blanchett to Josh Groban, Laurie Metcalf to Patti LuPone and, of course the Divine One herself, Bette Midler, all hoping to take a Tony home for the night (Bette, you needn’t worry).
Best Book of a Musical
Dear Evan Hansen, Steven Levenson
Best Orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Rachel Bay Jones, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Michael Aronov, Oslo
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Cynthia Nixon, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes


Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater
Dear Evan Hansen Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
NOMINEES:
Best Play
A Doll’s House, Part 2, Lucas Hnath
Indecent, Paula Vogel
Oslo, J.T. Rogers
Sweat, Lynn Nottage
Best Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s Jitney
Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Revival of a Musical
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day The Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Denée Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti LuPone, War Paint
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
