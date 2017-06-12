After hitting a 15-year ratings high last year, riding Hamilton‘s tidal wave of popularity, the Tony Awards on CBS this year, hosted by Kevin Spacey, drew a modest 4.7 metered market household rating against the deciding game in the Stanley Cup Final. That was down -31% from last year’s 6.8 rating for the Tonys, which also faced the Stanley Cup Finals. The Tonys’ delivery also was below the 2015 show (5.1), which faced the highly rated NBA Finals.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, in which the Pittsburgh Penguins won the title, produced a 4.8 overnight rating, up +28% vs. 2016 clincher on NBC (3.7). It ranks as 4th-best SCF Game 6 on record.