UPDATED with teaser trailer: Tommy V Films has snatched up rights to clown epidemic film Behind The Sightings, a physiological thriller inspired by hours of footage from scary clown sightings recorded in 2016. The film, directed by Tony Cadwell, is eyeing an October theatrical release. Check out the teaser trailer above.
The pic centers on a young married couple, Todd and Jessica Smith, two filmmakers from Raleigh in North Carolina, who set out to produce a documentary exploring the highly publicized, creepy clown sighting epidemic, which was investigated by local law enforcement.
Tommy Vlahopoulos of Tommy V exec produced the pic along with Tom Sulkowski.
“Clowns have traditionally been associated with slapstick style performance, comedy or mime, but there has always been a dark side to a clown,” said Vlahopoulos. “This is not fake news, Behind the Sightings is centered around the terrifying clown sightings that shook the world last year, and an eager couple swept up in all the phenomenon. This is a very newsworthy subject, especially with all the continuous clown sightings.”
Tommy V recently wrapped production on Glass Jaw, the Jeff Celentano-directed boxing drama, which is slated for release this year.
