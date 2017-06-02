Tom Cruise used a London junket interview for The Mummy to tease – and reveal the name of – his upcoming Top Gun sequel, which won’t be called Top Gun 2. “I didn’t want a number, you know what I mean?” Cruise said after revealing the title. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, named after his character.

And still no word on whether Val Kilmer will return as Iceman.

In the brief clip posted by Access Hollywood, Cruise dodges a question about possible costars: “There’s gonna be jets.”

Drones?

“There’s gonna be jets,” he repeats.

After Cruise first announced the sequel last month, Kilmer posted an Instagram message to his old flying buddy saying he was “ready” and “Still got the moves!”

friends said it's official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it! A post shared by Val Kilmer (@valkilmerofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

In the Access Hollywood interview, Cruise also says his sequel to the 1986 film, expected to begin shooting next year, will have the same tone as the first, but will be “a progression for Maverick.”

“It’s going to be a competition film like the first one, and it’s going to be in the same vein and the same tone as the first,” he says, with “the need for speed and big, fast machines.”