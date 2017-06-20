Netflix paid $8 million at Sundance this year for TV writer Marti Noxon’s feature debut To The Bone, a drama inspired by her own experiences with anorexia. The streaming service has set a July 14 launch date and unveiled a trailer today.

Lily Collins stars as Ellen, who in a last-ditch effort to battle her severe anorexia enters a group recovery home. With the help of an unconventional doctor (Keanu Reeves), Ellen and the other residents go on a sometimes-funny, sometimes-harrowing journey that leads to the ultimate question: Is life worth living? Carrie Preston, Lili Taylor, Alex Sharp and Liana Liberato co-star.

Check out the trailer above.