EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-nominated Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess and La La Land‘s Tom Everett Scott have signed on to John Asher’s comedy I Hate Kids which starts production in July.

Scott plays Nick Pearson, a successful author, who has always hated kids and is about to finally settle down with the perfect match. However, on the night of his rehearsal dinner, 13-year old Mason (newcomer Julian Feder), shows up claiming to be his son. What makes Mason, Nick’s son? Because the self-proclaimed psychic, The Amazing Fabular (Burgess), says so. The trio set out on a journey to find Mason’s mom, and in doing so, learn about Nick’s past. Frank Dietz and Todd Traina co-wrote the screenplay and Traina and Rachel McHale are producing.

Scott is repped by Gersh and John Carrabino Management. Burgess is repped by APA, Soffer/Namoff Entertainment, and Peikoff/Mahan. Feder is represented by the Savage Agency and Open Entertainment.