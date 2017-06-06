Tino Insana, improviser, actor, writer, and the voice of Uncle Ted in the Fox series Bobby’s World, died on June 1 due to complications from cancer. He was 69.

His role of Bobby’s World launched his 25-year career as voice actor and has lent his voice to such animated kid’s programs as Spaceballs, Darkwing Duck, Bubble Guppies, Pepper Ann, Teacher’s Pet, Buzz Lightyear, and Goof Troop.

As an actor, he appeared in TV shows such as Night Court, Mad About You, and Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as wrote for the tv series Police Squad and Sledgehammer. On the film side, his credits include Neighbors, Three Amigos, and Beverly Hills Cop III.

Born 1948 in Chicago, Insana’s career began as John Belushi’s partner in a comedy troupe that performed in a local coffee house in Chicago in 1968, where he was discovered by the producers of The Second City.

Insana spent 7 years with the company before venturing off to form his own comedy troupe, The Graduates, with two other cast members, Jim Staahl and Jim Fisher. The group became a staple of the comedy landscape of the 80’s, touring the country performing at comedy clubs and colleges, and appearing on many of the variety shows like The Merv Griffin Show and The Tonight Show.

In the 90’s Insana returned to his improvisation roots when he began a long association with Viola Spolin, founder of the Improvisational Movement, and her son, Paul Sills, performing with their company, The Spolin Players. There he became known among his peers“as one improviser who never failed in an improvisation.”

Insana is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dana, and sibling Craig, Chris and Cynthia.