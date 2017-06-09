Timothy Spall and Olivier award-winner Kenneth Cranham are set to star in Hatton Garden, a four-part drama from ITV about the audacious 2015 burglary in London’s diamond district.

Spall, Cranham and Brian F. O’Byrne will play leading roles while David Hayman, Alex Norton, Ian Puleston-Davies, Geoff Bell and Nasser Memarzia will also star.

The 4×60 drama tells the inside story of how an elderly gang of career criminals pulled off the heist which was considered in a class of its own in terms of scale and ambition and the extraordinary level of planning, preparation and organization required to penetrate the vault of the Hatton Garden Safety Deposit Company.

Philomena scribe Jeff Pope writes the series with Terry Winsor (Hot Money) and Paul Whittington (The Moorside) directs. It was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama Polly Hill. Imogen Cooper produces with Pop and Winsor exec producing. Filming is expected to commence in June in London.

This is one of a handful of projects currently in the works on the Diamond Geezers: Working Title is producing Night In Hatton Garden, fully-financed by Studiocanal and starring Michael Caine, Tom Courtenay, Ray Winstone and Jim Broadbent with James Marsh directing; Matthew Goode recently starred in The Hatton Garden Job, directed by Ronnie Thompson; and Arthur Sarkassian is in development on a project based on the New York Times coverage of the robbery.