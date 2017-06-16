EXCLUSIVE: Timothy Hutton has been set to join the Ridley Scott-directed All The Money in the World, the Imperative Entertainment/Scott Free thriller about the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III, the grandson of the world’s wealthiest man. Hutton will play the attorney of oilman J. Paul Getty, who was reluctant to pay the ransom. Hutton joins Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey (who plays Getty), Mark Wahlberg and Charlie Plummer. Hutton most recently starred in John Ridley’s Emmy-winning anthology drama American Crime, for which he was Emmy nominated. He will next be seen in the series Jack Ryan and the upcoming film Beautiful Boy opposite Steve Carrell. All The Money In The World is currently in production in Europe. Sony Pictures will distribute North American and U.K; while STX will lead international distribution. The film is being produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Chris Clark and Quentin Curtis. Kevin Walsh is exec producer. David Scarpa wrote the script. Hutton is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.