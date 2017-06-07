Netflix has tapped Tiffani Thiessen, alumna of cult teen sitcom Saved By the Bell, for its first major foray in the genre, Alexa & Katie. Thiessen is set to co-star in the multi-camera comedy, toplined by Paris Berelc (Mighty Med) and newcomer Isabel May, which has a 13-episode, straight-to-series order for a 2018 premiere on the Internet network.

Created by Heather Wordham, with comedy veteran Matthew Carlson serving as showrunner, Alexa & Katie is about two lifelong best friends Alexa (Berelc) and Katie (May), who are eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. The friends confront a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in. Thiessen will play Lori, Alexa’s determined and protective mother.

Wordham and Carlson executive produce.

Thiessen kicked off her acting career with starring roles in two popular high-school series, comedy Saved By the Bell and drama Beverly Hills, 90210. She went on to star on Fox’s Fastlane and USA’s White Collar. Her multi-camera sitcom credentials also include stints on Just Shoot Me!, Good Morning, Miami and Two Guys and a Girl. Thiessen just wrapped her third season of Dinner at Tiffani’s on the Cooking Channel. Her Christmas special will be airing in the beginning of December, and she is working on a cookbook as well. Thiessen is repped by Brillstein and UTA.