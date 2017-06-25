Thomas Schlamme has been elected president of the Directors Guild of America. The Emmy-winning West Wing director had been the guild’s 3rd vice president, and co-chaired the DGA’s last two film and TV contract negotiating committees.
“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen by my peers to lead our guild, and I greatly look forward to taking on the challenges facing our membership and industry,” Schlamme said after being elected by the delegates to the DGA’s biennial convention in Los Angeles. “We have a more than 80-year foundation of leadership. Our strength comes from our solidarity and our ability to anticipate the future. Regardless of what lies ahead, I’m optimistic that our approach assures we are well prepared to protect our creative and economic rights. I am committed to representing the entire membership, and optimistic about tackling the world of tomorrow together.”
Earlier this year, the guild presented him with the Robert B. Aldrich Achievement Award for extraordinary service to the DGA and its membership. A member of the guild for nearly 40 years, he served as a member of the Western Directors Council since 2003, as a member of the Creative Rights Committee since 2001, and was a founding member of the DGA Political Action Committee’s Leadership Council.
“It has been an honor serving this tremendous guild as president, and with Tommy taking the reins, I am confident the DGA is in good hands,” said outgoing president Paris Barclay. “We are the gold standard because of our strong leadership of active working directors, and Tommy is not only a leading television director who has helped shape the very landscape of the medium, he has served our Guild for years advancing our interests. I’m thrilled to see him take on this role, and know he’ll do a tremendous job guiding us into the future.”
“Tommy’s expertise in new media, and his in-depth understanding of new means of distribution were integral to the success of our negotiations, most recently when we achieved unprecedented gains in subscription video on demand residuals,” said secretary-treasurer Michael Apted, who served as Schlamme’s co-chair on the 2014 and 2017 negotiating committees. “He is the clear choice to lead our Guild through the obstacles of tomorrow.”
“The future is upon us and there is no room for complacency, that’s why I want Tommy in the lead,” said 1st vp Betty Thomas when placing Schlamme’s name in nomination. “Through nuance and guts he’s led us to better and better contracts. There is nobody better prepared or better suited for this role than Tommy Schlamme.”
“We are proud to have Tommy as our new President; he represents the interests of all our members across every category and region,” said national vice president Vincent Misiano.
Here’s thje complete list of the election results:
President
Thomas Schlamme
National Vice-President
Vincent Misiano
Secretary-Treasurer
Michael Apted
Assistant Secretary-Treasurer
Scott Berger
First Vice-President
Betty Thomas
Second Vice-President
Brooke Kennedy
Third Vice-President
Jon Favreau
Fourth Vice-President
Ron Howard
Fifth Vice-President
Lesli Linka Glatter
Sixth Vice-President
Laura Belsey
Board Members
Zetna Fuentes
Karen Gaviola
Julie Gelfand
Nicole Kassell
Cleve Landsberg
Michael Mann
Kathleen McGill
Christopher Nolan
Kimberly Peirce
Liz Ryan
Steven Spielberg
Alternate Board Members
Jon Avnet
Valerie Faris
Todd Holland
John LiBretto
Seith Mann
Don Mischer
Jonathan Mostow
Matthew Penn
Donald Petrie
Dee Rees
Rosemary Rodriguez
Bethany Rooney
David O. Russell
Oz Scott
Millicent Shelton
Morgan Spurlock
Tim Story
Associate Board Members
Alan B. Curtiss
Louis J. Guerra
Duncan S. Henderson
Dennis W. Mazzocco
Tom McDermott
Second Alternate Board Members
Lee Blaine
Mimi (Marian) Deaton
Courtney Franklin
Bill Miller
Mary Rae Thewlis
Michele “Shelley” Ziegler
