NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us is handing out more cast promotions.

NBC

Hannah Zeile (teenage Kate), Niles Fitch (teenage Randall), Logan Shroyer (teenage Kevin), Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate), Parker Bates (young Kevin), Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) and Eris Baker (Tess Pearson), who recurred in season 1 of the hit drama series, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Lonnie Chavis will continue to appear on the series for the second season. He is not a contractual series regular on This is Us, as he is a series regular on Showtime’s White Famous.

Earlier this week, the network announced Alexandra Breckinridge (Sophie) and Jon Huertas (Miguel) had been elevated to regulars for the second season.

Zeile also recurred on Anger Management. Fitch recurred on Mistresses and had guest roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Best Friends Whenever. Shroyer recently guest-starred on Speechless, and previously appeared on The Thundermans. Bates recently shot a role on Teachers. Herman guest-starred on Criminal Minds and recently wrapped features Doe and Bodied.

Bates and Hancsicsak are repped by Coast to coast, Primary Wave Entertainment and attorney Derek Kroeger.

This Is Us, from 20th Century Fox TV, returns for Season 2 on September 26.