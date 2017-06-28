NBC’s breakout drama series This Is Us has handed out its first major cast promotions, making Alexandra Breckenridge, who has recurred as Sophie, and Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel, series regulars.

Breckenridge was introduced in the second half of This Is Us‘ first season as Sophie, Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) childhood best friend and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) childhood crush and ex-wife.

In one of the major plot twists of This Is Us‘ first season, Kevin knocked on Sophie’s door out of the blue and rekindled their romance.

Breckenridge’s promotion provides a clue for Season 2 — Sophie is a keeper! In the final minutes of the Season 1 finale, Sophie saw Kevin off as he was getting into a taxi in pursuit of an opportunity to star in a Ron Howard film.

Meanwhile, Miguel had been at the center of one of the main mysteries on the show: how he got together with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman had hinted the series may reveal next season how Jack’s best friend became his widow’s husband, so Huertas’ promotion indicates that the drama would likely explore that part of the Pearson family history.

Breckenridge, who appeared in five episodes of This Is Us last season, and Huertas, who was in 11, join the show’s core cast of eight series regulars who started in the pilot — Milo Ventimiglia, Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Metz, Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Ron Cephas Jones.

The Walking Dead and American Horror Story alumna Breckenridge is repped by Atlas Artists, CAA and McKuin, Frankel and Whitehead.

Huertas, who previously co-starred on the long-running ABC crime drama Castle, is repped by Innovative Artists, Marsh Entertainment and attorney Neil Meyer.

This Is Us, from 20th Century Fox TV, returns for Season 2 on September 26.