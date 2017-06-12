Joanne Rubino has been promoted to President of Production, Thinkfactory Media, from her previous EVP role. In her elevated position, Rubino will continue to oversee all aspects of production on Thinkfactory Media’s scripted and unscripted series, along with a continued focus on the financials of the overall company.

Rubino has played a key role as both producer and a production executive on recent series including CMT’s hit Sun Records and WeTV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, as well as Lifetime original movie Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le.

Her other production credits include Hatfields & McCoys (History), Texas Rising (History), Million Dollar Matchmaker (WE tv), Married by Mom & Dad (TLC), Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars (WE tv), and TV One’s highest rated franchise R&B Divas. Rubino also worked on seven seasons of Gene Simmons Family Jewels (A&E) starring KISS front man Gene Simmons. She also earned an Emmy nomination for her work on Brando (Turner Classic Movies) in 2007.