EXCLUSIVE: Theo James has been set to star in How It Ends, the action thriller that is set up at Netflix with David M. Rosenthal directing. The pic is on track to start production next month in Canada. The Black List script by Brooks McLaren centers on a mysterious apocalyptic event that turns the roads into mayhem, and a young father (James) who will stop at nothing to get home to his pregnant wife on the other side of the country.

Paul Schiff, Tai Duncan, Kelly McCormick and Patrick Newall are producers; Sierra/Affinity developed the project with Paul Schiff Productions and is handling worldwide sales and financing. Sierra’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg are executive producers. Netflix acquired worldwide rights in January.

James, who starred opposite Shailene Woodley in the Divergent movies, is now in production on Drake Doremus’ sci-fi romancer Zoe opposite Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux. He co-starred in the play Sex With Strangers on the West End this year and is next up on the big screen in Per Fly’sBackstabbing For Beginners.

James is repped by WME and Markham, Froggatt & Irwin in the UK.