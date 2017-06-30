There was never any doubt that The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead were going to be make their annual pilgrimage to Comic-Con. But AMC today did throw in a bit of a surprise with the news that Preacher will be coming to Hall H too.

With its second season having debuted just a few days ago, the show starring Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Colletti and Graham McTavish and based on the Garth Ennis graphic novels will be in SDCC’s biggest room July 21 at 4PM. Executive producer Seth Rogen will also joine Ennis and the cast.

The newest member of the AMC SDCC scripted family in many ways, Preacher is actually the Hall H closer for the cabler on Comic-Con’s second official day. Fear The Walking Dead will kick off the day with its SRO panel in the huge hall at 11:15 AM, with blockbuster TWD to follow at 12:15 PM.

Likely to reveal a detail or two about the upcoming Season 8 and the series’100th episode that will open it, TWD stars Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lennie James, Seth Gilliam, Alanna Masterson, Khary Payton and Chandler Riggs will all be onstage. As in past years, they will be joined by EPs Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert as well as showrunner Scott Gimple and creator Robert Kirkman.

Hurd, Alpert, Nicotero and Kirkman will actually be making a repeat appearance that day, as all four will be part of the earlier FearTWD panel. There they will be joined by departing showrunner David Erickson as well as key cast Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Mercedes Mason, Sam Underwood, Daniel Sharman and Michael Greyeyes.

Kirkman will actually be going solo to some extent this year at SDCC with his new AMC docuseries Robert Kirkman’s Secret History Of Comics, which will have its own panel in Room 6DE at 4:45 PM on July 22.

As usual, the AMC shows will have autograph sessions on the convention floor.

