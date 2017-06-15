After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, The Trip To Spain is approaching its August 11 domestic release via IFC. Above is the official trailer for the third installment of Michael Winterbottom’s food and travelogue-as-buddy comedy/therapy session. Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon return as themselves as they make their way through Spain, stopping for six decadent meals.

Over plates of pintxos and paella, the pair exchanges barbs and their patented celebrity impressions, as well as more serious reflections on what it means to settle into middle age. There’s also a nod to the late Roger Moore, and a great running gag surrounding Philomena, the Oscar-nominated movie that Coogan co-wrote and starred in opposite Judi Dench.

The first two Trip installments, The Trip and The Trip To Italy also went out domestically via IFC, grossing about $2M and $2.9M, respectively.