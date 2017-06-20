USA Network has made a decision on its last outstanding pilot, passing on period drama The Tap, from Rob Reiner and Andrew Lenchewski.

The project, originally set up at USA in 2014 and ordered to pilot in 2016, was set at the most famous secret society in American college history, Yale’s Skull and Bones. It took place around 1969, during the height of America’s cultural and political revolution — a time when the campus is being upended by antiwar protests, race riots and the arrival of its first female students.

Simon Cellan Jones directed the pilot from a script by Lenchewski and Aaron Tracy. Lenchewski, Reiner, Alan Greisman and Charlie Ebersol executive produced for Universal Cable Prods.; Tracy was co-executive producer.

The Tap, starring Colin Woodell, Erinn Westbrook, Ginny Gardner and David Corenswet, was one of four drama series ordered last year. The other three, The Sinner starring Jessica Biel, Damnation and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G., all went to series. USA last week kicked off its 2017 pilot season with an order for comedic crime drama Olive Forever.