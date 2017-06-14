EXCLUSIVE: Ari Gold’s The Song Of Sway Lake is having its world premiere next week at the Los Angeles Film Festival, debuting in the Premieres section. Rory Culkin, Robert Sheehan and 2017 Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil star in the story of a young jazz collector (Culkin) who plots to rob his wealthy grandmother (Peil) of a rare 78 record, but his plan is derailed when his accomplice (Sheehan) falls for the glamorous matriarch. Isabelle McNally, Elizabeth Peña, Jack Falahee and Brian Dennehy co-star.

Gold and Elizabeth Bull co-wrote the script for the pic, which features music from singer-songwriter John Grant. Michael Bederman, Zak Kilberg, Allison Carter and Gold are producers. Culkin’s most recently starred in the Sundance pic Columbus, and Sheehan’s up next in Geostorm and Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines. Peil was up for Best Featured Actress in a Musical at the Tonys this year for playing the Dowager Empress in Anastasia.

The film is having its P&I screening Friday at at 12:15 PM at Arclight Culver City 2 and its world premiere is June 21 at 9:20 PM at Arclight Culver City. Paradigm is repping sales at the fest.

Check out the trailer above and the poster below: