EXCLUSIVE: After emerging from an opening weekend where his Tupac Shakur film All Eyez On Me established itself as a bonafide summer sleeper with a $27M opening weekend, director Benny Boom has signed on to next direct the provocative police thriller The Shave. Scripted by newcomers Thomas White and Miles Hubley, the 2015 Black List script will be produced by Route One Entertainment, Lost City and Maiden Voyage. The film tells the story of a corrupt LAPD officer who was just exonerated in the murder of a black high school honor student. He visits the boy’s father at his barbershop to tell him his side of the story, and listen to the father recount the story of his son’s life — while receiving a straight-razor shave. The film will be produced by Route One CEO Russell Levine, Lost City president John Finemore, Maiden Voyage’s Chris and Eleanor Columbus, and Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen of MXN Entertainment. The exec producers are Chris Lytton, Lost City’s James Hoppe and Elizabeth Grave, with Sophia Dilley co-producing.

In a statement confirming the deal, Boom said he sparked to “bringing a film with such social and cultural relevancy to life. It is an opportunity for us to examine the division between the police and communities of color.”

Boom is repped by Principato-Young Entertainment and ICM Partners. The scribes are repped by WME, MXN and attorney Jeff Frankel. Route One, formed by Levine and Jeffrey Ubben, recently backed the Fisher Stevens-directed Palmer, the Damien Chazelle-scripted The Claim and The Circle and Colossal. The financier/producer most recently teamed with Patti Cake$ producer Maiden Voyage on the 2016 Sundance pic Tallulah, which starred Ellen Page and Allison Janney. Lost City just financed and produced the Drake Doremus-directed Newness.