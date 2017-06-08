It’s official — comedy pilot The Sackett Sisters is not going forward at NBC. The project appeared unlikely to continue when it didn’t get a series pickup leading to the upfronts though the network delayed final decision until now. While passing on the pilot, from executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the network renewed the duo’s freshman comedy Great News for a second season with a plum time slot behind the new season of Will & Grace.

Written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Luke Del Tredici, The Sackett Sisters boasted a strong lead cast. It was about two estranged sisters — played by Casey Wilson and Busy Philipps — who perform a Sully Sullenberger-esque act of public heroism, then are forced to navigate their newfound notoriety together. Bradley Whitford played their dad.

The project hailed from Universal TV and 3 Arts. NBC ended up picking up just two of its comedy pilots to series this year, AP Bio and Champions, returning four half-hour series, Superstore and three freshmen, Great News, The Good Place and Trial & Error.