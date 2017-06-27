Hulu’s The Path is adding Guerrilla star Freida Pinto for its upcoming third season. Pinto has signed on for a key series regular role opposite Aaron Paul on the drama series, created by Jessica Goldberg.

Pinto will play Vera, a sleek new publicist for the Meyerist movement, who forges a personal connection with Eddie (Paul), but may have her own secret agenda.

The Path, from Hulu sibling Universal Television and Jason Katims’ True Jack Prods, examines a family at the center of a controversial movement struggling with relationships, marriage and power, with each episode taking an in-depth look at what it means to choose between the life we live and the life we want.

Production on the 13-episode third season began Monday in New York. It’s slated to premiere in early 2018. Goldberg executive produces with True Jack’s Katims and Michelle Lee.

Pinto has been received critical praise for her starring turn in John Ridley’s Showtime miniseries Guerrilla. On the film side, the Slumdog Millionaire alumna will be seen in Andy Serkis-directed Jungle Book, set for release in 2018. She’s repped by CAA and Principal/Gotham.