Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli and Jamie Lee Curtis have been set to star in The Pages, a political thriller written and being directed by Joe Chappelle. Chappelle and Colleen Griffen’s CorradoMooncoin is producing the pic, which beings principal photography this week in the pair’s hometown of Chicago.

Ben Tavassoli

The plot centers on a former top U.S. security adviser Elizabeth “Libby” Lamm (Sumpter) who is threatened by associates from her dark past including steely, commanding politician Rachel Burke (Curtis), who has an unwavering knack for achieving her goals. Colluding with Rachel is Adrian, an unyielding, patriotic chief of staff. Martin (Tavassoli) harbors another type of obsession with Libby in the story of betrayal and regret.

Griffen is producing and Candy Straight (Equity) is executive producing. CAA is repping sales.

Sumpter, who played the future Michelle Obama in Southside With You and is currently starring in OWN’s The Haves And The Have Nots, is repped by WME and Brookside Artist Management. Tavassoli, who just wrapped Paramount’s Overlord, is repped by Troika and Thruline Entertainment. Curtis is with CAA.

Chappelle is repped by ESA.