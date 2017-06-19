“New York has lost its soul,” a young man says at the dinner table. A few comments by fellow diners later, he adds, “New York’s most vibrant neighborhood at the moment is Philadelphia.” Youch.

Here is the first trailer for The Only Living Boy in New York, a coming-of-age story set in the Big Apple starring Callum Turner as Thomas, a recent college grad adrift in the big city. When an eccentric new neighbor (Jeff Bridges) moves into his building, the kid seeks his guidance on girl problems and more as his life is upended by the mistress (Kate Beckingsale) of his father (Pierce Brosnan). Is there a semi-hidden agenda in meeting the Other Woman?

“Is there anything I should know?” Thomas’ dad asks him. “Anything you want to tell me”? A wordless reply in the negative.

Cynthia Nixon and Kiersey Clemons co-star in the film from director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and scripted by Allan Loeb (The Space Between Us). Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions open The Only Living Boy in New York, which cops its title from a track on Simon & Garfinkel’s 1970 album Bridge Over Troubled Water, on August 11. Have a look at the trailer above, and tell us what you think.